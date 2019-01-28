EXCLUSIVE: Blackburn agree deal for Middlesbrough starlet

TEAMtalk can reveal that Blackburn Rovers have agreed a deal for Middlesbrough’s Harry Chapman.

We understand that the highly-rated forward, who spent a number of months on loan at Ewood Park last season, is set to seal a permanent return to Lancashire.

The 21-year-old, and England youth international, is a product of Boro’s famed youth academy, but he has found his chances limited and fellow graduates Marcus Tavernier and Stephen Walker have moved ahead of him in the pecking order.

Boro are now set to let him join their Championship rivals in a permanent deal, with the Teesside club having a number of add-ons including a sizeable sell-on in the deal.

Rovers boss Tony Mowbray hopes to have Chapman signed within the next 48 hours, and it will see him land a player he has been chasing for months.

Chapman has been an unused sub three times for Boro this season in the Championship and has made five cup appearances