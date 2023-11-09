Exclusive: Blackburn and Derby thunder into race for EFL hotshot chased by Leeds, Sunderland

Ali Al-Hamadi of AFC Wimbledon is a wanted by Derby, Leeds, Sunderland and Blackburn

Blackburn Rovers and Derby County have joined the chase for in-demand AFC Wimbledon striker and Leeds United and Sunderland target, Ali Al-Hamadi, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Al-Hamadi has established himself as one of the hottest properties in the EFL after catching the eye at League Two side AFC Wimbledon.

The 21-year-old scored ten goals in nineteen games in League Two for the Dons last season and has continued that fine form this season, netting five goals and providing five assists in 17 appearances in all competitions.

His performances have not gone unnoticed higher up the football pyramid, with Barnsley and Peterborough both seeing bids for Al-Hamadi rejected in the summer transfer window.

A number of Championship clubs – including Leeds and Sunderland – have been credited with an interest in Al-Hamadi.

Now, TEAMtalk can confirm Blackburn and Derby are also on the striker’s trail and are weighing up moves for the former Swansea youngster when the transfer window re-opens in January.

Blackburn have made a new striker a top priority in January as they find themselves short of attacking options at Ewood Park. We have learned Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side have made regular checks on Al-Hamadi.

League One promotion hopefuls Derby are also aiming to bolster their firepower in January as they look to boost their promotion bid. We can confirm Derby are big admirers of Al-Hamadi.

AFC Wimbledon are reluctant to lose Al-Hamadi, but they are bracing themselves for offers for the nine-cap Iraq international. Interest in the frontman is growing and bids are expected to materialise.

Sell-on clause present; expected fee revealed

Should Al-Hamadi change clubs, his former side, Wycombe Wanderers, will be in line to collect a portion of the profits via a sell-on clause.

One factor any buying club will have to take under consideration is Al-Hamadi’s international commitments.

The 2023 Asian Cup is due to take place at the beginning of 2024 between January 12 to February 10. The reason for the mid-season scheduling is due to the competition taking place in Qatar.

Al Hamadi’s Iraq will go for glory in the competition and as such, the striker could be absent for close to a month while in Qatar.

On the subject of cost, reports elsewhere have claimed Wimbledon hope to collect a fee even higher than the £1.2m they received when selling Ayoub Assal to Qatari side Al-Wakrah in January.

