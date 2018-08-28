EXCLUSIVE: Blackburn facing battle to keep Mowbray favourite

A host of Turkish clubs are set to test Blackburn’s resolve to keep hold of Scottish ace Charlie Mulgrew, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Trabzonspor, Sivasspor and Konyaspor have all made contact over a late deal for the 32-year-old Scot.

Mulgrew has less than 12 months to run on his Rovers deal, but Blackburn are desperate to keep hold of the player who has become a key member of their squad under Tony Mowbray.

However, they now face a battle to retain his services with all three Turkish sides serious in their efforts to sign him before the window shuts on Friday.