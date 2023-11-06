Exclusive: Blow for Tottenham, Newcastle, Liverpool with Prem rivals unwilling to sell in-demand star in January

TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that Bournemouth will turn down offers for defender Lloyd Kelly in January, who has emerged as a key target for Tottenham.

The Cherries star is fast becoming one of the most sought-after defenders in the Premier League, with clubs at home and abroad impressed by how he has asserted himself at the top level of English football.

TEAMtalk sources state that Tottenham hold the best chance of signing Kelly, while on the continent AC Milan’s interest brings the most intriguing option to the table.

Sources previously indicated that they believed Spurs would be the player’s most favourable destination, yet we have been told the situation is completely open at the moment and Bournemouth intend to be stubborn over any potential deal.

Newcastle and Liverpool are also monitoring Kelly, yet finding a breakthrough is going to be difficult – even as his contract winds down.

Spurs already tested the water with an offer last summer but information from people close to the Bournemouth end of the situation seem convinced the club are in no mood to talk this winter.

READ MORE: Tottenham fans urged to ‘show their class’ for Pochettino return despite role at ‘enemy’ Chelsea

Bournemouth will NOT sell Kelly in January

It’s been a difficult start to the season for Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola and TEAMtalk can reveal that the club have decided that it would be too risky to sell Kelly in January as he is too important in their fight to avoid relegation.

Bournemouth, who currently sit 18th place in the Premier League and have lost seven of their 11 games, have given Kelly the captain’s armband in recent weeks.

Most recently, the Cherries were thrashed 6-1 by Manchester City at the Etihad – a game in which Kelly played the full 90 minutes.

Despite Tottenham, Newcastle and Liverpool’s interest in Kelly, foreign clubs could gain an advantage in the race for his signature.

The defender’s contract with Bournemouth is set to expire at the end of the season. This means that foreign teams can open negotiations with him over a pre-contract agreement from January 1, ahead of a free transfer next summer.

Bournemouth will do everything they can to tie Kelly down to a new deal, but negotiations appear to be at a standstill at this stage. Therefore, there is a genuine danger that they could lose him on a free at the end of the campaign.

Borussia Dortmund also have an eye on him, but it is AC Milan who are primed to test the water as they eye a new defensive option as a priority. Juventus have been linked with Kelly recently, too.

It is well and truly an exciting time in the 25-year-old’s career, who is only expected to improve as he gains experience.

DON’T MISS: Exclusive: Leicester facing damaging double exit as Tottenham, Newcastle plot January raid