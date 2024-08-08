Chelsea exclusive: Boehly hoping Italian giants buckle in £38m striker chase to offset game-changing arrival

TEAMtalk have been told that Chelsea are hopeful Napoli will fold and pay the full release clause for Romelu Lukaku before the transfer window shuts as a deal to bring Victor Osimhen to Stamford Bridge remains on the cards.

There have been discussions over a loan deal for Osimhen with an obligation to buy and Antonio Conte’s reported desire to be reunited with Lukaku in Naples could also ease the situation.

Lukaku spent last season at Roma, scoring 21 goals and adding four assists, but has been told that he has no future at Chelsea.

New boss Enzo Maresca has already spoken about the striker position at Chelsea in pre-season and how he will be involved in discussions over ins and outs at Stamford Bridge.

“To be honest, I do not think there is any manager in the world that is not involved in making decisions,” he said. “How can I accept a player that doesn’t fit the idea of how I want to play and how when the club cannot buy him for different reasons.”

The Italian coach said a striker is not necessarily a priority and Chelsea are keen to strengthen in general, although if Lukaku is sold then bringing in a replacement of the quality of Osimhen is a no-brainer – at the right price.

The former Leicester boss added: “In terms of the number nine, we play with Guiu and Christoph [Nkunku]. In terms of the winger we played with [Tyrique] George, the young guy from the academy. We are trying different things. For sure, the club and me are together, we know what we need before we finish the transfer window.”

TT can confirm, via our transfer correspondent Fraser (Fletcher) Gillan, that Napoli are only prepared to sanction a loan deal for Osimhen if an obligation to buy was included in the deal and their price demands are still very high.

Osimhen exit clause remains firmly set

Osimhen has a release clause of roughly £110m in his contract, while Chelsea are also expected to pay around £33m to sign Samu Omorodion from Atletico Madrid.

But TT have been told that Chelsea remain hopeful Napoli will fold to pressure and pay Lukaku’s full exit clause of £38m and that they will drop the asking price for Osimhen to accommodate that deal.

At this stage, all parties want permanent deals for FFP reasons, while Conte is desperate to get Lukaku through the door due to their previous spell together at Inter Milan.

Chelsea will kick off their Premier League season against champions Manchester City on August 18.