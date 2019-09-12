Graham Dorrans favours a move to Bolton amid reports Wanderers are one of multiple clubs looking at signing the free agent Scotland international.

The 32-year-old is a free agent after departing Rangers last month and has no shortage of interest in his services.

And we understand that Dorrans is now considering his options with the likes of Fleetwood and Portsmouth, as well as some Scottish Premiership sides, also understood to be keen on a deal.

But Dorrans is open to the idea of a move to one of League One’s bigger clubs – of which Bolton are – and is believed to be excited by the prospect of helping the Trotters rebuild.

We can reveal Bolton are considering offering a deal for the former West Brom and Norwich ace, who would certainly be something of a coup for the ambitious League One club.