EXCLUSIVE: Boro boss Pulis lines up double raid on West Brom

Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis is ready to raid former club West Brom this summer, sources have told TEAMtalk.

Boro have been rejuvenated under Pulis’ guidance, but whether the Teessiders are promoted or not, the wily Welshman has his eyes firmly trained two of his trusted former lieutenants.

According to our sources, Pulis has identified both Craig Dawson and Chris Brunt as key targets this summer – two players he loved while at The Hawthorns and feels would fit perfectly in at The Riverside.

It would mark a return to his first club for Brunt, who came through Boro’s famed academy, but never made it on Teesside. He left the club as a youngster, forging a hugely-successful career with Sheffield Wednesday and then the Albion.

Pulis is also interested in goalkeeper Ben Foster and another former Boro man James Morrison, but his first two targets remain Dawson and Brunt – and we’re told a deal for the duo could be agreed at the end of the season.