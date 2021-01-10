EXCLUSIVE: Boro make decision as Prem quartet eye midfielder

Middlesbrough have brushed off a number of enquiries for midfield star Marcus Tavernier, TEAMtalk understands.

The England Under-20 international is showing the best form of his career under Neil Warnock as Boro push for the play-offs.

That form has not gone unnoticed, with a number of Premier League sides expressing an interest.

The 21-year-old signed a new long-term deal 12 months ago. As such, Boro have no intentions of letting him leave as they are push hard for promotion.

Our sources have indicated Everton, Leicester and Wolves have all registered their interest. Hometown club Leeds are also thought to be keeping tabs on him.

However, Tavernier is not in a hurry to leave Teesside, we understand. He would only consider a move at this moment if Boro accepted a bid – but that is not the case as it stands.

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Djed Spence also being eyed

Boro also face a battle to keep hold of attacking full-back Djed Spence beyond January’s transfer window.

Spence, 20, joined Boro in 2018 after he departed Craven Cottage.

Spence had been on the verge of leaving the club without playing a league game, before he was introduced into the first-team by Jonathan Woodgate mid-way through last season.

The youngster took his chance with both hands, and was soon handed a long-term contract by the club.

However, Spence’s progress has not gone unnoticed and a host of clubs are now tracking his progress closely.

We understand Everton, Wolves, Crystal Palace and local rivals Newcastle United are amongst the clubs who have been doing regular checks on Spence, who is also being lined up for a call-up to England Under-21 squad.

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