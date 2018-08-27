Middlesbrough are hopeful of beating a host of their Championship rivals to sign Wigan star Nick Powell, we can reveal.

The former Manchester United ace has light up the Championship so far this season, and with only a year left on his current deal at the DW Stadium – Wigan would reluctantly cash-in on their prized asset.

It is understand Wigan would take a deal worth £5million for the 24-year-old forward, and Latics have been inundated with interest.

Premier League clubs Brighton and Burnley have failed with bids in the last 12 months, but now he looks set to join a rival Championship cub.

Aston Villa and Derby have both had long-standing interest, but now we can reveal that Middlesbrough, Stoke, West Brom and Leeds are ready to compete for his signature – whilst Scottish champions Celtic are also keeping a close eye on the situation.

Technically Powell would have to join another club on loan until January, when any move would become permanent.

And we understand it is Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis who is most hopeful of pushing through a move. Boro face Leeds in a top of the table clash on Friday evening.