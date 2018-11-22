Middlesbrough have little intention of allowing Dael Fry to leave the club in the near future, with a host of Premier League clubs looking closely at the England Under-21 defender, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Liverpool have been watching him closely in recent weeks, but they are not alone and sources have informed us that Chelsea, Tottenham, Bournemouth and Celtic have also been keep close tabs on him.

Fry is a product of Boro’s highly acclaimed academy – but current boss Tony Pulis is a huge fan of the player and has no intention of letting him leave.

Fry signed a new five-year deal earlier this year, and he is understood to be more than happy at his hometown club.

A source told TEAMtalk: “Dael is very happy at Boro and he is enjoying playing under Tony Pulis, and the club don’t need to sell – so there is little appetite at the club to listen to any offers.

“Boro are aware of the clubs looking at Dael, but that is nothing new and they are confident he won’t be pushing for a move himself.”