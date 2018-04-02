EXCLUSIVE: Borussia Dortmund to beat Tottenham to Celtic star

Borussia Dortmund are lining up a deal for Celtic’s Norwegian star Kristoffer Ajer, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

The 19-year-old, who can play centre-half or holding midfield, has emerged as a first-team regular this season under Brendan Rodgers – having joined for just £500,000 from Start in 2016.

Now Celtic are set to land a huge profit on the player, with the German giants already making contact about a summer deal.

However, there is interest from England, with Tottenham, Southampton and Watford all keen on making a move – but Dortmund believe they are in pole position to land him.