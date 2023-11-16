Exclusive: Brentford battling Palace, Bournemouth for Liverpool nemesis who could replace Ivan Toney

Premier League trio Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Brentford are tracking Toulouse striker Thijs Dallinga, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Dallinga has impressed for Toulouse so far this season and enhanced his reputation by scoring home and away against Liverpool in the Europa League recently.

Scouts from a number of clubs across Europe – including Bournemouth, Palace and Brentford – have been keeping tabs on Dallinga’s progress at Toulouse this season.

The 23-year-old has scored seven goals in 16 games across all competitions for Toulouse and his performances have put him onto the radar of several clubs ahead of January’s transfer window.

Bournemouth, Palace and Brentford are all in the market for striking reinforcements to bolster their squads and they have been impressed by Dallinga during his time in France.

Dallinga joined Toulouse from Dutch side Excelsior in the summer of 2022 and helped them win the French Cup last season.

The Netherlands Under-21 international netted 18 goals in all competitions for Toulouse in his debut campaign last term.

Thijs Dallinga attracting Premier League interest

Brentford’s interest comes at a time the west London club are increasingly likely to lose Ivan Toney in the January transfer window.

The England international is currently serving a ban for betting breaches, but is expected to move on when his suspension ends on January 16 with Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea heavily linked with a move for the 27-year-old in recent months.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed earlier this month that Toney has informed Brentford that he wants to leave the club in January, putting potential suitors on high alert having scored 63 goals in 111 appearances since arriving from Peterborough United in 2020.

Brentford currently sit 11th in the Premier League table, a point ahead of Palace in 13th.

Roy Hodgson’s side have coped well at the start of this season following the loss of talismanic winger Wilfried Zaha in the summer, with Odsonne Edouard the club’s top scorer so far this season with six goals.

After waiting until October 28 to register their first Premier League victory of the season, meanwhile, Bournemouth currently sit three points above the relegation zone in 17th after a 2-0 win over Newcastle last weekend.

Leading forward Dominic Solanke has shone under new manager Andoni Iraola, contributing with seven goals so far this season – including a double in the recent 2-0 victory over Newcastle.

