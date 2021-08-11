EXCLUSIVE: Brentford to beat Leicester, Leeds to exciting youth talent

Brentford will win a transfer race with three Premier League clubs including Leeds United for young defender Nico Jones, TEAMtalk understands.

The 19-year-old left Oxford United in the summer after his contract expired, despite his recent rise at the club. In fact, he made his first-team debut while there following his initial move from Fulham in the summer of 2018. However, he has decided to leave and has subsequently attracted significant transfer interest.

Indeed, TEAMtalk understands that Jones has held talks with a number of clubs.

From the Premier League, Leeds, Leicester and Norwich have all looked at adding the Republic of Ireland man to their ranks.

However, TEAMtalk has learned that Brentford will tie up a deal for him. As a result, Jones will enter their Under-23 ranks for the upcoming season.

Jones made his first-team debut in April 2019, going on to make two further League One outings in the 2018/19 season.

From there, he played in the EFL Trophy for United, including against Chelsea Under-23s last September.

But he would spend the last six months of his time with Oxford on loan at Havant & Waterlooville.

Despite the step down in tier, he has done enough to attract attention from top-flight clubs, including from Thomas Frank’s Brentford.

Jones is in the running for the Under-18 Ireland team but he has yet to earn a cap on the international stage.

Nevertheless, he is set to develop in the search of potential Premier League minutes further down the line.

Brentford busy in transfer market

As for Brentford’s other business, the Premier League newcomers have made key statements ahead of the new season.

The Bees have broken their transfer record to sign former Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer.

Furthermore, they have raided Midtjylland for midfielder Frank Onyeka.

Amid their expected deal for Jones, they have signed fellow exciting youngster Myles Peart-Harris from Chelsea.

Brentford open their Premier League season with a tough test on Friday against Arsenal, who have also spent this summer.