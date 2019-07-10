Brentford are in talks with Southampton over a deal for striker Sam Gallagher – the man they see as a replacement for Neal Maupay.

Maupay is set to depart the club this summer, with Premier League new boys Aston Villa and Sheffield United both competing for his signature, with a deal of around £18million being mooted.

The Bees have now entered the race for Gallagher and our sources state they are confident of beating the likes of Blackburn and Wigan to the 23-year-old striker, who carries an asking price of £5million.

It is believed a move to West London appeals to Gallagher, and they see him as an important signing – especially with Maupay’s likely move.

Maupay’s future is yet to be decided, but it is understood Villa are set to press ahead with a move for the Frenchman – although they may have less luck in their pursuit of his team-mate Said Benrahma, with Brentford insisting he is not for sale.

The Bees also brought in defender Pontus Jansson from Leeds earlier this week in a £5.5m deal.