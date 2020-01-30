Brentford have made a renewed bid for Charlton Athletic striker Lyle Taylor, TEAMtalk understands.

The 29-year-old, who joined Charlton from Wimbledon in 2018, is out of contract in the summer and has turned down the offer of a new contract at The Valley.

Brentford were amongst a number of club keen on Taylor in the summer, but now they have returned and are in talks.

A Charlton insider has told TEAMtalk that talks are now ongoing, and that a deal could be struck for around £3million.

Brentford are well in the promotion mix and currently sit fifth in table, are anxious to bolster their ranks before the transfer window closes on Friday, and Taylor is one of their top targets.

The Addicks, meanwhile, appear to have cooled their interest in signing Paul Pogba’s brother Florentin, according to a report.