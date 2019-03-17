EXCLUSIVE: Brentford want £30m for star amid Arsenal, Spurs interest

Brentford are set to ask £30million for star winger Said Benrahma, and a host of Premier League sides are keen, we can exclusively reveal.

The Algerian international only arrived at Griffin Park last summer from Nice, in a deal costing less than £5million – now want 6 times what they paid – and are confident of getting that.

The 23-year-old has been fantastic for Brentford since arriving – he has started 23 games, and in that time has bagged nine goals and created 11 games.

The Bees think they have got their hands on a real star, who many liken to fellow Algerian Riyad Mahrez, and Brentford’s asking price of £30million has not put off potential suitors.

We understand that Tottenham, Arsenal, West Ham and Crystal Palace have all been watching Benrahma closely in recent weeks – whilst we can also reveal Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan have also checked on him.