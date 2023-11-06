TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that Brighton, Everton and Fulham are keeping a close eye on Barnsley youngster Fabio Jalo ahead of the January transfer window.

Brighton have a record of plucking superstars out of nowhere for cheap fees, and our sources have confirmed that the talented 17-year-old is the next player on their shortlist.

Moises Caicedo, Marc Cucurella and Karou Mitoma are just three examples of how successful the Seagull’s scouts have been over the last few years.

Everton are looking to take on a similar approach with their transfer business. Interestingly, the Toffees agreed a deal to appoint former Brighton talent spotter Lee Sargeson in a senior recruitment role in February.

Therefore, the Merseyside club will be hoping to find some Caicedos and Mitomas of their own.

Fulham, on the other hand, are looking to bring in some young talents over the next couple of transfer windows as Marco Silva aims to build a formidable team for the future.

With that in mind, we could potentially see all three of the Premier League sides make an offer for Jalo in January.

READ MORE: Tottenham, Chelsea, Brighton on red alert as report confirms Barcelona will sell ‘incredible player’

Brighton, Everton, Fulham eye move for Fabio Jalo

Jalo joined Barnsley from Portuguese giants Benfica aged just 16 in the summer of 2022. He made his senior debut in August that year, becoming one of Barnsley’s youngest players of all time.

The now 17-year-old scored his first goal for the Tykes in their FA Cup draw with Horsham on Friday, with a spectacular strike from the edge of the box that found the top corner.

Now, TEAMtalk can exclusively confirm that Brighton, Everton and Fulham are among several English clubs showing an interest in the highly-rated winger.

Our sources suggest that along with the Premier League trio, Leeds United and Sunderland are also amongst the sides showing a real interest.

Sporting Lisbon back in Jalo’s native Portugal have also been checking on his progress, so a return to his homeland could also potentially be on the cards.

Jalo is only under contract with Barnsley until the end of the season. Therefore, the Yorkshire club could be forced into selling him in January if they are unable to tie him down to a new contract.

It will be interesting to see if Brighton, Everton or Fulham do make a concrete bid for Jalo this winter.

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano reveals Everton interest in free-scoring Swiss striker amid Juventus battle