Exclusive: Brighton fend off Man City with bumper new Kaoru Mitoma deal imminent

TEAMtalk understands that contract talks between Brighton and their Japanese superstar Kaorou Mitomo have gone well and a new deal is now close to being finalised.

The 17-cap Japan winger moved to the Amex in summer 2021, the relative-unknown plucked from J-League side Kawasaki Frontale for just £2.7m.

Having spent his first year at the club on loan at sister club, Union SG, Mitoma quickly proved himself adaptable to European football scoring eight times in 29 appearances for the Belgians.

However, it was not until back at Brighton that Mitoma really caught the eye, enjoying a staggering breakthrough season in the Premier League. Indeed, he scored 10 times in 41 appearances, adding a further five assists, to bring him to the attention of some of the game’s big names.

To that end, the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal are reportedly both among his high-profile admirers.

Having already lost a raft of stars this summer, it was feared Mitoma could become the latest Brighton star to depart the Amex in a big-money deal.

Indeed, speculation of a move to the Etihad has gathered pace following the recent departure of Riyad Mahrez to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli.

However, we understand that Brighton are confident of keeping the star, with the left-winger ready to put pen to paper on a bumper new deal.

The 26-year-old current arrangement runs to 2025, but Brighton are to reward him for his excellent debut season with both a payrise and on extended terms.

Mitoma’s pledge to the Seagulls will come as good news for boss Roberto De Zerbi, who has seen Leandro Trossard, Moises Caicedo, Robert Sanchez and Alexis Mac Allister all depart for sizeable fees in recent months.

And his new deal will also end Pep Guardiola’s prospects of bringing Mitoma to the north-west.

The City boss is a known admirer though his current preference is to pursue a deal for West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta. A different player, of course, but the signing of the Brazilian will likely bring an end to City’s spending this summer.

