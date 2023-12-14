Brighton in line to steal Samuel Iling-Junior from Tottenham grasp, with new price tag revealed

Tottenham Hotspur are at risk of missing out on the signing of Samuel Iling-Junior to Brighton & Hove Albion, TEAMtalk can reveal, with Juventus still waiting on firm offers for their young forward.

TEAMtalk revealed in mid-November that the England under-21 international was heading towards the exit door in Turin as no extension to his contract is on the horizon. And now speculation is growing that he will arrive in the Premier League next month.

Tottenham are touted as the team leading the race for Iling-Junior but TEAMtalk sources on the continent have insisted that so far there has been no firm contact over such a move.

Newcastle United, Fulham and Aston Villa have been linked but TEAMtalk can reveal that Brighton have a long-standing interest in the player and could be tempted to show new intent around such a move now that he is on the market.

Iling-Junior, 20, is a highly talented and exciting prospect that is struggling to show Juventus he is deserving of a long-term future in Serie A.

Insiders have indicated to TEAMtalk that manager Massimiliano Allegri struggles to take the wide forward into his heart as his style of play is not quite fitting with his own philosophy.

Like many coaches in Italy, Allegri is focused on wanting his forward players to work equally as hard on their defensive play and as such Iling-Junior is being deemed surplus to requirements.

It has previously been suggested that Juve will demand £20m for Iling-Junior, but TEAMtalk can now reveal that their plan is to cash in on him for just £15m and then re-invest that money into a midfielder. Atletico Madrid’s Rodrigo de Paul is on their radar as a top target for 2024.

Allegri failing to get best out of starlet

Iling-Junior, who began his career with Chelsea as a youth player and moved to Juventus as a 16-year-old in 2020, has not started a single league game this season.

He has been handed three substitute appearances on the left side of midfield and even came on once in a more central midfield role, but Allegri can not figure out how to fully unlock his potential in the current set-up.

