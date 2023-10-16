Brighton and Real Madrid are keeping tabs on the next Turkish sensation Yasir Boz at Fenerbahce with clubs across Europe eyeing up the teenager amid impressive recent performances for club and country.

Fenerbahce’s youth system has produced some great talent in recent seasons including Real Madrid midfielder Arda Guler. And now, a new name is starting to gain traction at the world’s biggest clubs.

Yasir Boz, a 16-year-old currently playing for the Fenerbahce U19s, is seen as the coming star and clubs from all over Europe have already sent scouts to watch him in action.

Real Madrid, who boast a strong relationship with Fenerbahce, have added Boz to their list of players to keep tabs on. Brighton have also watched the teenage wonderkid and sources expect him to be the next Turkish talent to make a big move.

Christophe Henrotay, the agent who took charge of Arda Guler’s move from Turkey to Madrid, is likely to be a key figure in future deals between to two giants. That puts Madrid in a strong position for any youngsters coming out of the club. Madrid boast the connections and in Guler the proof that they can give the best Super Lig talent a pathway to the Bernabeu.

Boz is an underage Turkey international and has made five appearances most recently for the U17s national side. He is also playing two years above his age group at club level. He also recently signed a new deal at the club and became fully professional.

Fener were quick in tying up the winger as soon as he turned 16 in order to stop clubs luring him away for free. He is now contracted until June 2026 and if any club is to make a move, they will be forced to pay a premium price.

Fernebahce earned £20 million from Madrid for Guler and even though Boz won’t command that kind of fee just yet, Europe’s top clubs will have to pay a top price to pry him away from his boyhood club.

Brighton and Madrid are not alone in their interest and the trajectory of the tricky youngster will only see more admirers come his way.

Sources expect Boz to be subject to transfer interest next summer and project him to be the next big name coming out of Turkish football.

Brighton’s recruitment never fails

The Seagulls have been known for their impressive track record when it comes to finding talented players. The likes of Moises Caicedo spring to mind, joining Brighton from Ecuadorian side Independiente back in 2021 for around £24 million before being sold to Chelsea this summer for £115 million, making him one of the 10 most valuable under-21 players in the world.

Winger Karou Mitoma has also been lighting it up on the pitch and is attracting interest from the likes of Spanish giants Barcelona as well as Premier League giants including Liverpool, Man Utd and Man City. His current contract is due to expire in 2025 but is believed to be in line for a new deal at the Amex Stadium.

Pervis Estupinian is another player who has made his name at Brighton, having not made a single appearance during three years at Watford, and according to his agent, several Premier League and La Liga sides are keeping tabs on the full-back.

