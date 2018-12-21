EXCLUSIVE: Brighton take Leeds-linked midfielder on trial

Premier League Brighton have taken non-league starlet Adam Lovatt on trial as they look try and win the race for his signature, we can exclusively reveal.

The highly-rated Hastings United midfielder is attracting interest from a host of clubs and has already trained with Leeds United in the past month.

Leeds remain keen, but Brighton have made their move and Lovatt has spent the past week with the Seagulls – who are set to open talks with Hastings.

However, Crystal Palace, Brentford, Reading and West Brom are also keen on the 18-year-old who looks set to be moving into professional football in the New Year.