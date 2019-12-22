EXCLUSIVE: Bristol City bid for Peterborough star hinges on key exit

Bristol City will consider a move for Peterborough midfielder Marcus Maddison if they lose captain Josh Brownhill, TEAMtalk understands.

Maddison has been in fine form for The Posh this season, having netted 10 goals and assisted eight others in 21 appearances in all competitions.

Such form includes nine strikes in 18 League One appearances and the 26-year-old is firmly on their radar as a potential addition.

A move for Maddison hinges, however, on the future of Brownhill, who TEAMtalk understands has received interest from the Premier League.

Burnley, Bournemouth, Southampton and Brighton are all considering offers for the midfielder.

Maddison, meanwhile, is a real target due to the fact that he has a release clause believed be to less than the £2.5m already publicised – a price that is within budget.

City will battle to keep Brownhill but know it will be difficult to do so if an offer from the aforementioned top-flight clubs arrives.

Brownhill has featured in all but one of City’s Championship games so far this season, chipping in with five goals and two assists in that time.

TEAMtalk previously revealed how Peterborough rejected a proposal from Middlesbrough to sign Maddison.