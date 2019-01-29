EXCLUSIVE: Bristol City in shock move for £15m Middlesbrough star

Bristol City are trying to pull off an audacious bid to land Middlesbrough’s Britt Assombalonga, we can reveal.

The DR Congo striker, Boro’s record signing after they paid Nottingham Forest £15million for his signature in 2017, is unsettled at The Riverside and is believed to be keen on moving further south.

Jordan Hugill has been preferred to Assobalonga in recent months by Boro boss Tony Pulis – indeed he has been limited to just three starts since the start of November.

Now The Robins are looking at a potential deal, with Boro possibly taking less than they paid – but they would still want in excess of £10million, which City might be able to come up with.

Aston Villa have also looked at a possible deal, whilst Brighton and Crystal Palace are also keeping tabs on the situation.

