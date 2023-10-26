Exclusive: Bristol Rovers line up former Leeds United man to replace Joey Barton

Bristol Rovers have sacked manager Joey Barton and former Leeds United coach Cameron Toshack is in contention to replace him, TEAMtalk understands.

Barton became Rovers boss in February 2021, and could not prevent them from being relegated from League One in his first season in charge.

The former Manchester City, Newcastle and Queens Park Rangers midfielder guided his side to a third-place finish in League Two in the following campaign, and Rovers were promoted back into the English third tier at the first time of asking. Rovers finished in 17th place in 2022/23.

However, after a disappointing start to this season in which Rovers have picked up only 16 points in 13 matches, Barton has now been relieved of his duties.

The Pirates are now considering a number of managerial options, and TEAMtalk can reveal that Cameron Toschack, son of former Real Madrid boss John Toshack, is one of the names on their shortlist.

He was Jesse Marsch’s assistant manager at Leeds, and now it is understood that Toshack Jr is ready to take on a top job of his own.

Rovers are keen to bring in a replacement as soon as possible, and Toshack is certainly a name for their supporters to keep an eye out for in the next few days.

