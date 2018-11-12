Bundesliga side RB Leipzig are ready to offer a pre-contract to Wigan’s Nick Powell in January, we can reveal.

The 24-year-old attacking midfielder’s current deal with the Latics expires at the end of the season.

Powell has turned down all Wigan’s advances of a new contract, and even though they have new high-profile owners who are ready to offer him a bumper deal – the former Manchester United attacker is ready to shun that, knowing he can leave for free at the end of the season.

Celtic had been leading the chase for the player, along with Premier League Brighton and Burnley – but now Leipzig are looking to pounce.

Leipzig’s Head of Recruitment Paul Mitchell – the man who picked out Dele Alli for Tottenham – is now leading the drive to land Powell, who would find a move to the Bundesliga hard to turn down.