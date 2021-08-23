Burnley have raised the stakes in their quest to sign a Lyon star known for his devastating attacking displays from deep, TEAMtalk understands.

We exclusively revealed last week Sean Dyche’s side had made an offer for Lyon full-back, Maxwell Cornet. Cornet now operates primarily as a left-back, though boasts potent attacking tendencies having previously been deployed further forward earlier in his career.

The 24-year-old was valued at around £13million and Lyon were already looking to land his replacement in the shape of Chelesa’s Emerson Palmieri.

That deal crossed the finish line on August 19 when Lyon announced a loan deal had been secured.

Cornet’s position is now under threat. However, he was understood to have rejected the chance to move to Turf Moor.

Nevertheless, Burnley remain in the mix to sign the Ivory Coast international with their offer still on the table.

And we can exclusively reveal that the terms put to Cornet have now been increased.

Burnley have upped their offer by nearly £10,000-per-week. Including add-ons, that would equate to a weekly salary of over £50,000.

Whether Cornet will accept the new proposal, only time will tell. Hertha Berlin are also known to be an admirer of the full-back.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp was fiercely critical of Burnley’s physical approach in Liverpool’s win on Saturday.

He told BT Sport: “Burnley was never a game where you are just flying or whatever and can outplay them, at least not for us. We always had to be ready for a proper fight but we were today in a really difficult game.

“You saw these challenges with [Ashley] Barnes and [Chris] Wood, and Virgil [van Dijk] and Joel [Matip]. I’m not 100 per cent sure if they are really going in the right direction with these kind of decisions. It’s like we go 10, 15 years back to, ‘that was the football we wanted to see’ or whatever.

“It’s just too dangerous; you cannot really judge the situations. How you get up in the air, it’s fine, but when you get down and they stand still in the defender, it’s just hard.

“The rules are like they are, I don’t know exactly. But the thing is you cannot defend these situations how you want to avoid these situations. [Nick] Pope is the first one, then [Ben] Mee and [James] Tarkowski the next one. That’s how it makes the game really tricky.

“That’s not the only balls they play but they are the most difficult to defend.”

READ MORE: Dyche defends Burnley approach after ‘decent’ display against Liverpool