Sources: Burnley set to extend top star’s contract to put brakes on West Ham, Wolves, Palace raid

Burnley are set to take up the option of extending Josh Brownhill’s contract, with several Premier League clubs keeping tabs on the midfielder, sources have told TEAMtalk.

The club’s vice-captain was dropped in the opening weeks of the season following Vincent Kompany’s decision to sign Sander Berge and pair him with Josh Cullen. But the 27-year-old quickly worked his way back into the side to underline his importance to the club and has arguably been their most consistent star so far.

But with Brownhill’s current deal expiring at the end of the season, Burnley are wary of a growing amount of interest in their captain. Indeed, we can reveal Crystal Palace, Wolves, West Ham and Bournemouth are among those to be keeping close tabs on the former Manchester United trainee.

However, the Clarets do have an option to extend his stay at Turf Moor by a further 12 months, which we can reveal they have already decided to take up.

In addition, we also have been informed that Kompany is also keen to tie him the midfielder down to a long-term deal at the club, in an effort to ward off that growing interest in the 27-year-old.

New Brownhill deal is a must for Kompany and Burnley

Brownhill’s importance to Burnley cannot be overstated – and Kompany is well aware of that. Now in his fifth season at the club, Brownhill played a crucial role in Burnley’s promotion from the Championship last season and is regarded as one of the leaders in their dressing room.

And while Kompany’s side currently find themselves rooted to the bottom of the Premier League, having only collected four points from their opening 12 league matches, Brownhill has scored two Premier League goals so far and will likely have a crucial role to play in their survival bid.

As a result, Kompany has made it clear to the Clarets’ board that they cannot afford to leave themselves exposed to losing Brownhill heading into the Jnauary window.

The contract clause should at least protect his value for the time being at least. But the club very much have designs on extending the arrangement further and protecting both his valuation and prevent themselves facing the same scenario this time next year.

