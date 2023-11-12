Exclusive: Burnley, Sheffield United battle to lift Barnsley ace to Premier League as West Brom also rival Euro quartet

A host of clubs are chasing Barnsley’s Hungarian international Callum Styles ahead of a possible move in the January window, sources have told TEAMtalk.

Styles spent last season on loan at Millwall, which enabled him to stay in the Championship after Barnsley’s relegation, before returning to Oakwell this summer and now he is again attracting attention.

TEAMtalk has been informed that recently promoted Premier League pair Burnley and Sheffield United, as well as Championship outfit West Bromwich Albion, have all shown an interest in the versatile 23-year-old, who is set to go to the Euros with Hungary next summer.

We can also reveal that European sides such as Union Berlin, Anderlecht, Braga and Lens have shown an interest in Styles.

Union Berlin and Braga have been in the same Champions League group this season, while Lens are also competing in Europe’s top tournament, so Styles may have a high ceiling to aim for.

The midfielder began his career with Bury, for whom he played 47 times, before Barnsley bought him in 2018. He ultimately became part of their promotion-winning squad by the end of his debut season.

Styles spent three seasons in the Championship – so far the highest level at which he has played – with Barnsley before they dropped down to League One.

Subsequently, during his time with Millwall, he made 22 appearances and scored once.

Barnsley might not have Styles for much longer

Since returning to Barnsley ahead of the new season, he has scored three goals from 13 appearances, often featuring in a more advanced midfield role than he did at Millwall.

The versatility he has demonstrated throughout his spell in South Yorkshire undoubtedly makes him an appealing target for other clubs.

His overall record for Barnsley includes 142 appearances and 13 goals. The Tykes only have him under contract until the end of next season, though – and could even lose him midway through the current campaign.

At international level, Styles has 16 caps for Hungary, who he is eligible to represent because of his grandparents. He made his debut for his adopted country last March.

