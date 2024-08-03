Norwich City exclusive: Canaries collecting huge windfall as deal agreed to sell Gabriel Sara

Championship side Norwich City will pocket a whopping fee from the sale of central midfielder Gabriel Sara this summer, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The 25-year-old Brazilian was one of the Championship’s top performers last season after scoring 14 goals and adding 13 assists in 53 games in all competitions as the Canaries missed out on promotion despite making the play-offs.

Sara moved to Carrow Road in a £6million deal from Brazilian giants Sao Paulo in the summer of 2022 and after a promising debut campaign really took his game up another level last term.

That led to interest from his old boss Daniel Farke at Leeds United, along with Italian outfit Atalanta, but Sara is now on his way to Turkey.

Galatasaray, after the first offer set at around €16m plus add-ons was rejected days ago by Norwich, decided to raise a new bid to tempt Norwich into the sale of one of their top performers.

And while the Canaries were quoting €25million, Galatasaray’s last offer arrived overnight at €23m with bonuses included and the two clubs have now reached an agreement on transfer fee.

Gala are now pushing to finalize the last aspects remaining with the player – medicals and signature – as soon as possible.

Sara personal terms already agreed

Sara already has an agreement in place on personal terms, based on a long-term contract set at €3.5m per season, plus add-ons.

Gala are working hard to get the player to Istanbul by Sunday or Monday at the latest so that medical and signing can be completed by the first few days of the week.

The loss will be a tough one for Norwich fans to take but turning down that sort of a figure, even for a player with two years left on his contract, is almost impossible when it comes to the bigger picture and the financial stability of the club.

READ NEXT – The 10 most expensive transfers in the summer 2024 window, with Man Utd striking twice