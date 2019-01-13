EXCLUSIVE: Cardiff approach Everton over striker wanted by Crystal Palace

Cardiff City have approached Everton over Oumar Niasse as they look to solve their striker problems, we have exclusively learned.

Bluebirds boss Neil Warnock is desperate to bolster his attacking options and has already made a bid of more than £10million for Nantes striker Emiliano Sala – but the deal has staleld.

And even if they get Sala done, Warnock wants more options and that has now promoted his move for Niasse – who is also wanted by Crystal Palace.

However, Warnock is hoping to beat them to the Senegalese international – who is looking for regular football, although Everton boss Marco Silva is a fan and would be happy for him to stay.

Niasse has been involved in almost every Everton game but he has been limited to just five substitute appearances, which is why Siva is willing to let him leave on loan.

