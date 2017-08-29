Exclusive: Cardiff make cheeky offer for Celtic winger

Championship surprise packages Cardiff City have told Celtic that they are willing to take winger Johnny Hayes on loan if they do not see an immediate future for him, TEAMtalk has been told.

Neil Warnock side’s tried to sign Hayes in January and then again in the summer, but the Republic of Ireland international opted instead for Parkhead.

However, Celtic have since been able to re-sign Manchester City’s Patrick Roberts – which they did not think was an option available to them again, hence their move for Hayes.

Now with Roberts back, Cardiff have asked about the prospect of Celtic letting Hayes out on loan, and TEAMtalk has been told that Celtic are considering it.

Celtic paid £1million to Aberdeen for the 30-year-old and he has since made eight appearances for Brendan Rodgers’ side, though is yet to find the back of the net for the Bhoys.

Cardiff at currently top of the Championship table, having won all five of their matches so far.