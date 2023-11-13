Exclusive: Celtic face battle to keep fan favourite with Brentford and Union Berlin both interested

Celtic have been dominant in Scotland over the past few years and last season took home the domestic treble under now Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou.

One of the main reasons for that success was the recruitment of players from Asia who took the SPFL in their stride.

Kyogo Furuhashi arrived from Vissel Kobe in the summer of 2021 and has not stopped scoring since. The Japanese international cost the Hoops just over £4million but could land them a far bigger windfall soon with several clubs keen on his signature.

The 28-year-old recently signed a new contract keeping him at the Scottish champions until 2027, a deal the striker was delighted to sign as he is loving life in Glasgow. That development came off the back of a superb season that saw him grab the top scorer award in the Scottish Premiership.

Despite his recent commitment to fresh terms, teams are still monitoring him and could be tempted to make an offer as they look to strengthen their options up front for the second half of the season.

Plenty of clubs are interested

Brentford had Kyogo on their list in the summer and if Ivan Toney is to leave in the January window, they may attempt to add him to their squad. However, the age of Kyogo is a factor that may be off-putting to clubs who want to make a long-term investment with sell-on value.

Sources in Germany have reiterated the forward is a target for several Bundesliga clubs with Union Berlin being namechecked on multiple occasions. In the summer there was heavy interest from Germany and that has not gone away despite the new contract.

Celtic would demand a high fee for their top scorer and a bid of near £20million would be necessary to tempt Brendan Rodgers and his staff into a sale. The Scottish Premiership leaders are hoping to hold onto as many of their prize assets as possible with the likes of Matt O’Riley likely to leave the club.

Kyogo has become a huge fan favourite at Parkhead and sources say he is delighted with his time in Scotland. There is no rush to leave and those close to the striker say he is very happy at the club.

Since his arrival at Celtic, Kyogo has found the net 62 times in 101 appearances. He has eight goals this season including two in the Champions League against Lazio and Atletico Madrid.

