Wigan star Nick Powell has some big money offers to move abroad this summer, but looks likely to snub them all in favour of staying in the UK, we can reveal.

The former Manchester United forward has turned down a new deal at the DW Stadium and will depart on a free transfer this summer, with his availability not going unnoticed.

German sides RB Leipzig and Borussia Moenchengladbach have both made approaches to sign Powell, while Turkish giants Fenerbahce and Besiktas have also registered their interest.

However, the 25-year-old – who has a young family – is weighing up his options, as he also has a number of clubs closer to home showing a keen interest, including Celtic and Rangers.

And in England there are a number of Premier League and Championship clubs also keen to offer him contracts.

We are told the likes of Burnley, Brighton, Norwich and Derby are all keen, while there is also strong interest from Steve Bruce at Sheffield Wednesday, who is a huge fan of the player having had him at Hull City previously.

Powell, however, is yet to decide on his next move, but it seems certain he’ll snub a transfer abroad in favour of staying in the UK.