Celtic have a history of selling players for big fees and sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that they could receive a huge fee for midfielder Matt O’Riley this summer.

The Glasgow club’s sales of Kieran Tierney (£25m to Arsenal) and Jota (£25m to Al-Ittihad) broke records in Scotland and they look set to do so again if the Denmark international leaves.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser (Fletcher) Gillan that O’Riley has interest from the Premier League, but Atalanta are pushing hard to get a deal done and are considered the big favourites to sign him.

Liverpool have also been linked with a move for the midfielder, who scored 19 goals and added 18 assists last season.

The Italian side have seen bids of around £16m rejected by Celtic but remain in talks over a summer transfer and are ready to launch an improved proposal.

We understand that Celtic are hoping for an overall package of around £26m for O’Riley, which is far off what Atalanta are offering.

However, that could be achieved by including add-ons and bonuses in the deal and the Europa League champions continue to push for a transfer.

TEAMtalk sources have suggested O’Riley is keen on the move to Italy and has verbally given the green light to the move, should there be an agreement between clubs.

The sale would bolster Celtic’s already strong financial position at the top of the Scottish football pyramid.

O’Riley won’t force Celtic exit

O’Riley captained Celtic during their friendlies against D.C. United and Queens Park, as he felt honoured to do so despite the speculation surrounding his future.

Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers has stated O’Riley “understands what a privilege an honour it is to play for the club.”

This tallies with TEAMtalk sources who state that the midfielder would never do anything to pressure or disrespect his employers and will keep giving 100% until he knows where his future lies.

Celtic have signed a replacement in Paulo Bernardo, who has joined from Benfica in a deal worth £3.5m. The Portuguese star is happy to be back at Parkhead after spending last season on loan at the club.

They are also working on a number of other positions with Brendan Rodgers keen to add another striker to the side before the window closes.

Rodgers will hope to reinvest the funds generated from a potential sale of O’Riley effectively, and build a squad that can compete in Europe and lift another Scottish Premiership title.

