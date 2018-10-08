EXCLUSIVE: Celtic lead Prem duo as star rejects latest Wigan offer

Nick Powell has turned down the latest contract offer from Wigan – and it looks increasingly likely that he will be leaving the club next year.

The 24-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season – with Latics rejecting the opportunity to sell him over the summer in the hope of convincing him to stay over the long term.

However, after we learnt the player has once again rejected Wigan’s advances to stay, Powell could sign a pre-contract agreement with a club in January – something which Scottish champions Celtic are very keen to do.

Premier League duo Brighton and Burnley are also looking at a January move for the forward, whilst Aston Villa and Derby are amongst those also keen in the Championship.

However, it is Brendan Rodgers’s side who are firm favourites to claim his signature, which would mean him moving to Celtic Park on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Powell has stood out for Latics during their return to the second tier this season, with the former Manchester United man scoring four times in his nine Championship appearances so far.

