Exclusive: Celtic looking to leave Postecoglou reeling with move for explosive Tottenham forward target

TEAMtalk understands that Celtic have made it clear to former attacker Jota that he would be welcome back in Glasgow, if he became available in the January transfer window.

Jota’s move to Saudi Arabia with Al Ittihad has not gone to plan and was left out of their league squad – despite only arriving in the summer.

The 24-year-old has featured in recent times in a friendly, but at best he can only feature in the Asian Champions League.

Jota’s representatives have been discussing his future and they have talked about possible contract termination – which are ongoing.

A number of Premier League clubs – including Tottenham, who are managed by his former manager Ange Postecoglou, have expressed an interest in taking him.

Now TT understands that Celtic have thrown their hat into the ring should, as expected, he becomes available and it is believed that Jota would consider a move back to Parkhead.

Indeed, Jota could have a tough call to make come the new year. Either go back to the club where you enjoyed plenty of success but now under new management or join up with Postecoglou again, who was the architect of Celtic’s success.

The Australian is keen on bringing the player to the Premier League and believes Jota could play a significant rotational role in his front three.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Jose Mourinho makes clear plan to become next England boss with decision made on Roma future

Jota faces tough selection battle if he picks Tottenham

Jota would join a strong set of wide attacking options at Tottenham, where he would compete with the likes of Richarlison, who has now reverted to his old left-wing position, Dejan Kulusevski, Brennan Johnson, Manor Solomon and Bryan Gil.

Given the talent available to Postecoglou, it would be no real surprise if Jota returned to Celtic instead, where he would most certainly play more.

It just remains to be seen whether Al Ittihad are prepared to make the Portugal Under-21 international available for transfer in January.

Tottenham are back in action on Monday October 23 when they host Fulham in the Premier League, while Celtic will travel to Hearts in the Scottish Premiership this Sunday.

DON’T MISS: Two ‘main names’ on Tottenham exit list revealed as Postecoglou prioritises other area