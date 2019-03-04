EXCLUSIVE: Celtic, Palace tracking famous Norwegian name

Norwegian youngster Emil Bohinen is attracting the attention of a number of English clubs, we can reveal.

The 19-year-old son of former Nottingham Forest, Derby and Blackburn ace Lars, has come through the youth system at Stabaek – ironically one of the few Norwegian clubs his father didn’t play for.

Bohinen, who like his dad is a dynamic midfielder, made the breakthrough into the first-team at the back end of last year.

His performances caught the eye of a number of scouts – from clubs such as Crystal Palace, Burnley and Celtic, although he is also being tracked by clubs from Germany and France.

Celtic full-back Kieran Tierney, meanwhile, is being lined up as a replacement for a veteran Premier League defender, according to Monday’s papers.

Get the latest personalised Hoops products on our new TEAMtalk Celtic shop!