EXCLUSIVE: Celtic ready to rival Rangers for Kilmarmock playmaker

Celtic are considering challenging rival Rangers to land Kilmarnock ace Jordan Jones before the window closes, we can reveal.

The Northern Ireland playmaker has snubbed a new deal at Rugby Park, and is keen to secure a move away from the club.

Killie had hoped to keep him until January, but Rangers are ready to step in with a £500,000 deal for the former Middlesbrough trainee.

But the Gers are fearful their bitter enemy could step in to try and snatch Jones from under their noses.

Swansea, Sheffield United and Hull City are also keeping close tabs on the player ahead of next week’s transfer window shutting.