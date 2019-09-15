EXCLUSIVE: Celtic set to send defensive star to Portugal

Celtic are ready to send Jack Hendry to Portugal in order to give him first-team football, we can reveal.

The Portuguese window does not close until September 21 and now a number of British based players are being linked.

And 24-year-old Hendry is being followed by a number of clubs, with Celtic ready to sanction a loan deal.

It is believed that top-flight outfits Santa Clara, Tondela and Vitoria Guimaraes are all keen, as are second tier Farense – who already have Scottish ace Ryan Gauld on-loan for the season.

