EXCLUSIVE: Celtic to make another bid for Dundee defender

TEAMtalk understands Dundee expect to sell star defender Jack Hendry before the transfer window closes on Wednesday with Celtic still in pole position.

The 22-year-old has become one of the most highly-rated young players in Scotland, which has seen clubs South of the Border – including Bournemouth, Burnley, Crystal Palace, Barnsley and Wigan all looking closely at him.

But Brendan Rodgers is a huge fan of Hendry and is now to have instructed Celtic’s hierarchy not to miss out on the player, that he believes can be a real star.

Sources close the situation have confirmed to us that they Hendry to leave and Celtic are preparing another bid for the player.

Dundee manager Neil McCann said the club had rejected “a low bid” from Celtic for Hendry last weekend.

“I would think there would be more interest in the player,” said McCann.

“But clearly they were told it wasn’t enough and that will be the message if it continues in that vein.

“There’s been a bid, a low bid, very low, but nothing since.”

The 22-year-old Scot was previously loaned to Shrewsbury Town and MK Dons.

