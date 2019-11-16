EXCLUSIVE: Celtic to offer star new deal as quartet eye moves

Celtic are set to offer Jonny Hayes a new deal, but a number of clubs are looking to entice him away from the Scottish champions, we can reveal.

Cardiff City have been long-term admirers of the winger – who has become a big part of Neil Lennon’s first-team squad in recent weeks.

Lennon is keen to offer Hayes – who is out of contract at the end of the season – a new deal but the 32-year-old is considering his options.

Burnley, Huddersfield and Stoke are also understood to be considering offering the player a pre-contract in January.

Hayes has scored twice in 39 league appearances for the Bhoys since joining from Aberdeen in a £1million deal in 2017, while he also won four caps for the Republic of Ireland.