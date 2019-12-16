Sheffield Wednesday could be set to lose left-back Morgan Fox in January, TEAMtalk understands.

The 26-year-old is out of-contract in the summer, and now a host of Wednesday’s Championship rivals are hot on his trail.

Fox, who has been called up to Ryan Giggs’ Welsh squad, is wanted by the likes of West Bromwich Albion, Nottingham Forest, Derby County, Blackburn Rovers and Huddersfield Town.

The full-back has been one of the Owls’ best players this season under Garry Monk and the Wednesday boss would be loathe to lose Fox.

Fox moved to Hillsborough from Charlton in January 2017 and has played 85 times for the club, scoring once.

Fox has come in for praise for his performances for the Owls this season, who are very much in the play-off hunt this season under Monk.

And following Wednesday’s impressive 4-0 win at fellow promotion hopefuls Nottingham Forest at the weekend, Fox’s display was among those to be praised by coach Lee Bullen.

Having raced into a four-goal lead by half-time, the Owls saw out the game comfortably in the second half to gain a morale-boosting clean sheet.

And Bullen rightly hailed the performances of goalkeeper Cameron Dawson, his defensive unit of Liam Palmer, Dominic Iorfa, Tom Lees and Fox, as well as their midfield quartet of Adam Reach, Barry Bannan, Massimo Luongo and Kadeem Harris.