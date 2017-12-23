EXCLUSIVE: Champ trio plot moves for £2m-rated Bradford striker

Bradford City are growing increasingly concerned they could lose star striker Charlie Wyke in January, sources have told TEAMtalk.

The 25-year-old, a product of Middlesbrough’s famed academy, and has been superb for the Bantams since joining in January 2017 – bagging 17 goals, including 10 this season.

Now we can reveal that a host of Championship clubs are ready to tempt Bradford – who are understood to be looking for in excess of £2million before they consider selling the prolific frontman.

Sunderland, Preston and Reading are all thought to be at the front of the queue to sign Wyke, while Burton have also checked on him in recent weeks, though the £2m asking price is beyond their finances.