EXCLUSIVE: Charlton hopeful over Lyle Taylor amid interest from Sheff Utd, Burnley, Forest

TEAMtalk understands Charlton are desperately trying to persuade star striker Lyle Taylor to sign a new deal amid interest from the Premier League.

Taylor, 29, is out-of-contract at the end of the season, at which point he can leave for nothing.

However, Charlton boss Lee Bowyer is hoping the club’s new owners will offer Taylor a big new deal to keep the exciting forward.

Taylor joined the club last year from Wimbledon and has impressed since arriving at The Valley, and hit five goals in the first six games this season before picking up a knee injury at the start of September, which he has only just recovered from.

Now a host of clubs are looking closely at Taylor, including the likes of Burnley, Sheffield United, Norwich, Brentford, Nottingham Forest and Bristol City.

A big new deal did not look feasible under Charlton’s former regime under Roland Duchatelet but new chairman Matt Southall is ready to make an offer with the hope of tying him to a long-term deal.

Taylor returned from the bench in the weekend’s defeat to Middlesbrough and Bowyer was delighted to have his talisman, who has scored 30 goals in 52 appearances for the club, back.

“He was a little bit off of it but you could see what we’ve missed,” said Bowyer.

“He fights, he competes for every ball. He puts dangerous balls into the box. The ball he hit got a good block from the defender, that was flying. That would have ended up in the back of the net.

“The most important thing is that he’s back. We got 45 minutes into him. We’ll try and do the same on Tuesday [at home to Huddersfield].”

The Addicks have won just twice in 14 Championship games with Taylor sidelined.