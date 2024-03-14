TEAMtalk understands Chelsea have fallen behind Arsenal and PSG in the race to sign Victor Osimhen

Chelsea fear they will miss out Victor Osimhen in the summer with PSG and Arsenal nudging ahead in the race to sign the in-demand Napoli forward, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Osimhen is the most wanted striker in Europe and his big move away from Napoli is poised to happen this summer with a number of leading clubs chasing his signature. There has been constant work by his team to find the best solution at the end of the season.

Chelsea have been in the race for the longest period with a ton of leg work done to try and convince the Nigerian international to come to Stamford Bridge next season.

Sources have been clear they have been at the front of the queue, but now there is concern they are losing out in the race.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, former Chelsea players have been in constant communication with the man who idolises Blues legend Didier Drogba.

The retired striker has been speaking to Osimhen about Chelsea and why he is the perfect man to help the club.

However, PSG and Arsenal are both keen on his services and have also been in constant communication.

Sources have stated that the French giants are gaining confidence they can land the striker due to his wage demands.

Chelsea are not keen to overpay players and keep within their structure that has seen the likes of Mason Mount move on. Osimhen wants at least £200,000 per week and believes he is one of the best in the world.

It is not only PSG, with Arsenal also in contact with Osimhen’s team as they evaluate options for a top-class number nine.

That is a major focus of their summer and they are ready to offload the likes of Eddie Nketiah to bring in a brand new star forward.

The Gunners would also be willing to pay the wage demands of Osimhen and have him under serious consideration for the role.

Arsenal are also tracking Sporting Lisbon’s Victor Gyokeres and believe the current trajectory of the club is attractive to the world’s best players.

Sources state that the way Chelsea are currently operating is putting them at major risk of missing out on big names/

Players are also concerned by the club’s transfer policy and want to play for a club who sign the top stars and are challenging for the biggest honours.

