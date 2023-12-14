Chelsea, Arsenal in clear to sign Joao Palhinha as Liverpool prioritise alternative midfielder

Chelsea and Arsenal have a far better chance at landing Joao Palhinha from Fulham, as TEAMtalk can reveal Liverpool have no plans to strengthen their midfield options with his signing in January, despite being approached by the player’s agent.

Jurgen Klopp oversaw a rebuild of his midfield in the summer, with Wataru Endo, Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch all arriving at Anfield. Endo, while not as flashy as his fellow new arrivals, has been highly impressive during his recent outings for the club.

Klopp is happy with the performances of the Japan international and is therefore ready to prioritise him over the capture of a new defensive midfielder in the winter window.

Endo’s solid displays have put the brakes on any additions in that area of the pitch and the Anfield side could leave their midfield untouched in the coming weeks. Khephren Thuram of Nice is a long-term target, but he could also be ignored as the club look to avoid overspending in the mid-season window.

Palhinha is pushing for a big move in the coming months and his representatives have been talking with multiple Premier League clubs about the possibility of a January move. Liverpool were approached but TEAMtalk can reveal they have been put off by his high price tag.

The 28-year-old joined Fulham from Sporting Lisbon in the summer of 2022 for £20million and has become a key player for Marco Silva.

The amount required to take him from Craven Cottage is more than the Merseyside club are willing to spend on any player over the window and they will not be dragged into any unnecessary bidding wars, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

This has put the coolers on talk of several key players joining the club next month, with Klopp and his side reluctant to enter a situation like the saga against Chelsea over Moises Caicedo last summer. That was seen as a “one off” and not something the club will do frequently.

Chelsea, Arsenal can sign Joao Palhinha after Liverpool update

Liverpool ending their interest in Palhinha is fantastic news for both Chelsea and Arsenal. On Friday, it emerged that Arsenal had joined the race for the battle-hardened star.

And on Tuesday, TEAMtalk exclusively revealed Chelsea are also in the frame to land Palhinha, with Mauricio Pochettino hoping for another massive spending spree in January.

Klopp, in contrast, is largely happy with his squad for the season, and will not demand any signings unless there is an opportunity to snare a top player at a decent price.

The Reds find themselves leading the charge for the Premier League title and are top of the table after 16 games. They have been tipped by an increasing number of pundits as favourites to lift the trophy at the end of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Liverpool are in talks over ending one player’s troublesome loan spell.