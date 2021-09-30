EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea given glowing reports on ready-made Tuchel stars

Chelsea are considering integrating loan stars Conor Gallagher and Billy Gilmour into the team next season amid glowing scout reports this term, TEAMtalk understands.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel already has one of the strongest sets of midfielders in the Premier League. As well as N’Golo Kante and Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic has played a starring role this term.

Mason Mount and Kai Havertz are also options, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ross Barkley have stuck around.

Despite adding to his ranks with loan signing Saul Niguez, TEAMtalk has learned that Tuchel is still thinking about evolving his engine room.

He wants four first-choice central midfield options, as well as another who can play further forward and wide like Mount.

Chelsea have considered more signings in those areas, but they have now put such searches on hold. Scouts have sent glowing reports about Crystal Palace loanee Gallagher and Norwich man Gilmour.

Gallagher impressed at West Brom last season, but he has done so again in south London this time around.

The summer move to Carrow Road is Scotland international Gilmour’s first taste of loan action at Chelsea. However, he too has settled in well despite their dismal start to the campaign.

Chelsea & Liverpool keen on Allan Saint-Maximin Chelsea & Liverpool are said to be keen on Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin, with more updates on Aaron Ramsey and Jude Bellingham.

As a result, TEAMtalk understands that Tuchel is open to the idea that he may have the answers to his midfield questions already on his books.

In fact, Chelsea’s scouts believe that Gallagher and Gilmour will be more than able to play a significant role next season.

Nevertheless, the situation could depend on Chelsea’s current midfield decisions.

Tuchel confirmed that his club tried to find Barkley a move to West Brom in the summer transfer window. He will have one year left on his contract at the end of the season.

Loftus-Cheek reportedly has interest from Roma boss Jose Mourinho and his deal runs out in 2024. It remains unclear if Chelsea will opt to activate the £30million purchase clause (as per The Guardian) in Saul’s loan deal from Atletico Madrid.

Elsewhere, Chelsea are looking to tie down Kante and Jorginho to new deals.

Tuchel handed Lukaku, Chelsea advice

Chelsea also have some of the strongest attacking options in the Premier League.

Romelu Lukaku added to the likes of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic fighting for game time.

Lukaku has so far enjoyed his return to Chelsea, but he struggled to make his mark in Wednesday’s Champions League defeat to Juventus.

Former Inter boss Antonio Conte subsequently claimed that the Blues do not yet know how to get the best out of the Belgian.

Koeman on the brink at Barcelona, who will replace him?

