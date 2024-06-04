Exclusive: Chelsea go big with massive winger offer prepped as Man Utd dream faces ruin

Enzo Maresca could be closing in on sealing a tremendous Premier League talent as his first Chelsea signing, after TEAMtalk were given a big update on Michael Olise’s future.

Chelsea are making big moves in the market and want their business done fast as they try to get a fresh squad together for new manager Maresca. He wants his players in place as quickly as possible and they hope to get most of their business done by the end of this month.

One player who the club adores is Crystal Palace winger Olise, as we’ve informed you from the start, and they firmly believe he will choose them over Manchester United and are now set to make a push for his signature. Their location in London and the fact he has connections at the club give them confidence they can strike a deal.

United sources will state they are in a strong position and have done most of the legwork to try and snatch him from their rival’s noses but they do face serious competition from Chelsea, who are set to move in the coming weeks and activate his exit clause.

Chelsea DOF leading charge for Olise signing

That clause is under £60million for the France Under-21 international and his brother is also at Chelsea after signing a new long-term deal at the club. Joe Shields, Chelsea’s director of football, has been in constant contact with the Olise camp and the main cheerleader for his signing.

Although Enzo Maresca does not have the final say on who the club signs, he is keen to see the 22-year-old in his side and hopes a deal can be pushed through.

Palace sources have stated they are expecting him to leave the club this summer and although he has acted with respect and decorum, he is keen to take his career to the next level and play for one of England’s biggest sides.

There has been hope he would stay at Selhurst Park but his future is set to be elsewhere and Chelsea hope they are able to beat United to the signature of one of this summer’s most desired players.