EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea happy to wait for Havertz as deal structure is formed

TEAMtalk have been told that Chelsea and Leverkusen are close to agreeing a structured transfer deal for Kai Havertz.

The London club are ‘increasingly confident’ of signing the playmaker from Bayer Leverkusen. Indeed, negotiations over a deal to bring the 21-year-old to Stamford Bridge are at an advanced stage.

We have been told that Chelsea and Leverkusen are close to agreeing a structured transfer deal. The deal will see a substantial up front payment and further payments spread over the course of his five-year contract.

The fine details of how those payments will be structured and what targets will need to be met have been among the major stumbling blocks in negotiations that have been led on the Chelsea side by the Technical and Performance Advisor.

“Chelsea think they will get this one over the line, but it seems like Leverkusen don’t want anything announced until they have finished their Europa League campaign,” a source told TEAMtalk.

“Chelsea are happy to wait for that. And it looks like they are the only team with the money to get this deal done this summer.”

Chelsea playing a waiting game

Havertz told Leverkusen several weeks ago that he wanted to leave to join Chelsea this summer. And that deal moved a giant step closer when the Blues secured Champions League football.

Leverkusen director Rudi Voller has confirmed that his club are prepared to let Havertz join Chelsea for the right price.

But he has insisted the ongoing coronavirus pandemic will not encourage his club to dilute their asking price for their top asset.

Now it looks likely that the deal will be announced once Leverkusen’s involvement in the Europa League ends.

The Bundesliga side are set to play Steven Gerrard’s Rangers in the second leg of their last-16 tie next Thursday. They hold a 3-1 advantage from the first match in Glasgow.

Meanwhile, Bild has accused Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia of underhand tactics in her efforts to bring Kai Havertz to Stamford Bridge. Read more…