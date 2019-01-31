EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea knocked back in bid for Bristol City sensation

Bristol City have turned down a £2million bid from Chelsea for teenager Antoine Semenyo, we can exclusively reveal.

The Blues have been locked in talks with The Robins, and had hoped to strike a deal on deadline day, but City have decided against selling him.

Chelsea remain keen and are set to return in the summer, whilst Semenyo – who was keen on moving to Stamford Bridge – will be given a chance to stake a claim for a first-team place under Lee Johnson.